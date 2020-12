The National‘s Matt Berninger made another late night stop last night to promote his new solo album Serpentine Prison— but this time he didn’t pick a track from the album to perform.

For his number on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Berninger instead broke out a cover of the Velvet Underground‘s “I’m Waiting for the Man”, from their debut 1967 album, The Velvet Underground and Nico.

Check out Berninger’s version…

