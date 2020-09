The film version of David Byrne‘s critically-acclaimed Broadway show “American Utopia” comes to HBO October 17th.

Director Spike Lee helmed the movie and said of Byrne:

“It is my honor and privilege that my art brother, Mr. David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of American Utopia.”

Watch the trailer here…

