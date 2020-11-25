Beatles legend Paul McCartney has had to change the release date for the forthcoming third installment of his McCartney album series.

Originally slated to drop December 11th, production delays have now pushed the release back a week to December 18th.

McCartney III follows his 1970 solo debut McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II, with the musical icon this time providing all the instrumentation himself due to the pandemic lockdown– or “rockdown”, as McCartney calls it.

Check out the new trailer…

