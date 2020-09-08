Prefer for chills up and down your spine, because this performance is magnificent!

Phoebe Bridgers— in her now-familiar skeleton outfit– was joined by London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks for an edition of BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions, which occurs in a church. The pair performed Bridgers’ “Kyoto” to great effect, but it’s this cover of Radiohead‘s iconic 1995 tune “Fake Plastic Trees” that has us enthralled.

With Parks on piano and supplying harmony vocals for Bridgers, it is something to behold…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream