WE’RE NOT WORTHY!

Actor Josh Gad has done it again. His Reunited Apart internet show has reunited the cast of another iconic movie for charity, and this time it’s the cast of “Wayne’s World”– the entire cast, complete with some fun surprises.

It’s not just the WW actors like Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on board, but the fan-favorite musical moments as well. Alice Cooper joins the reunion, as do Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, plus Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

Check out the entire video below, which was done to encourage donations to the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation, which provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances.

