If you’ve never seen guitar masters Rodrigo y Gabriela (Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero) perform live, it’s difficult to explain the level of jaw-dropping virtuosity that occurs when the combustible duo hit the stage. But this new video gives you a hint!

“Terracentric” is a track from Mettavolution Live, their double album consisting of songs compiled from performances from their 2019 Mettavolution World Tour, which comes out October 2nd.

Prepare to be astounded by this version of “Terracentric” from Paris…

