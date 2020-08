Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters often spoke of his admiration for the work of John Prine and has once again paid musical tribute to the late icon.

Waters was joined by frequent collaborators Lucius (remotely) as part of Our Voices Together, a concert flim from the Newport Folk Festival which premiered during the virtual “Folk On Revival Weekend”.

Check out their take on the Prine classic, “Hello In There”…

