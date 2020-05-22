Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) played a socially-distant show at an Austin, TX, drive-in last night and, man, we wish we could’ve been there, too!

Showalter was perched atop a Chevy Suburban for the performance, while the audience was kept to only 50 cars in the field so safety guidelines could be enforced. Attendees were asked to remain with their cars and to “respect other’s space and health.”

We love this video that themidgetmen posted on YouTube of Showalter breaking out a version of Tom Petty‘s “Yer So Bad”…

