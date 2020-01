Kentucky’s Sturgill Simpson recently played a show in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and broke out a gorgeous version of a Derek and the Dominos tune written by Eric Clapton and Bobby Whitlock and sung by Clapton on Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs in 1970. Watch this video of “Bell Bottom Blues” shot by a fan in attendance, Amy Karibian…

