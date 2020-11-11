Last night Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat and to perform a track from his new bluegrass album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions.

Watch his terrific bluegrass version of “Breakers Roar”, which was originally on Simpson’s 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth…

Check out his interview with Colbert as well, which touches on his relationship with the late John Prine— including what Prine bequeathed him…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream