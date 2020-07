Cameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous turns 20 in September and the former Rolling Stone journalist returned (virtually) to his own stomping grounds to share stories with cast members!

Crowe is joined by Kate Hudson (“Penny Lane”), Billy Crudup (“Russell”) and Patrick Fugit (“William”) who come together to discuss the film, the music and some fun background info.

Check it out!

