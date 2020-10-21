Who else in the world could bring a late night host to tears during an interview segment but the great Dolly Parton?

That’s exactly what happened when Parton appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night.

There to promote her new book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, as well as her new holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, Parton referenced her mother and the songs she used to sing to her as a child. Parton proceeded to perform an impromptu, a cappella snippet of the song, “Bury Me Beneath the Willow.” It was just a brief moment, but so beautiful Colbert was literally moved to tears.

Watch the engaging interview below…

