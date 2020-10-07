When supergroup The Postal Service (Benjamin Gibbard, Jenny Lewis and Jimmy Tamborello) posted a teaser video yesterday, fans were hoping a new album was on the way. Well, good news/bad news.

The bad news: it doesn’t look like that’s happening any time soon. The good news? The band took the opportunity to team up with their label Sub Pop to support HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign to encourage voting in the most entertaining way possible!

The band held Zoom “auditions” for additional band members, which included the likes of musicians J. Mascis, Huey Lewis, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Big Freedia, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Rick Springfield, Kim Thayil, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more, as well as comedian Patton Oswalt, and if you wait until the very end, actress Anne Hathaway, to name a few.

Check it out…

