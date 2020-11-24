When Mick Fleetwood decided to pay tribute to his old bandmate Peter Green in February of this year, he couldn’t have known it would be Green’s last public performance.

Sadly, the Fleetwood Mac founder passed away in July at the age of 73, but his early years with the band were celebrated with an all-star lineup that included the likes of Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher, Neil Finn, Christine McVie, Kirk Hammett, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, and more.

The performances were recorded for a live album and concert film that will be released April 30th as a quadruple vinyl set, a two-CD/Blu-ray set housed in a book with 20 pages of photos, and a Super Deluxe Edition that combines both. There will also be a one-night-only theatrical screening of the concert film in March.

Check out the trailer…

