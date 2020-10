A new documentary on the hard-living frontman of The Pogues will be released next month!

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan was produced by longtime pal Johnny Depp and is helmed by director Julien Temple.

The doc is being released December 1st and will be available for on-demand viewing December 4th.

Check out the poster and trailer…

