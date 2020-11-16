The White Stripes have a new compilation album, simply titled The White Stripes Greatest Hits, coming December 4th, and they went back into the vault for their newest music video. The duo just revealed a brand new visual for the song “Apple Blossom” from their sophomore album De Stijl, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in June. In alignment with The White Stripes brand, the video features a red, black, and white color scheme, and brings the lyrics to life with stop motion animation.

Check out the new video for “Apple Blossom” here!