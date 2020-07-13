There’s a lot of “The Bluegrass State” in this fun new video by Kentucky native Tyler Childers!

The playful 3-D animation was supplied by Kentucky comic book artist Tony Moore and tells the true tale of when Childers and his wife, Senora May, bought a used camper with “Country Squire” written on the awning of the front window. Watch for Childers’ guitar case to see nods to fellow Kentuckians Kelsey Waldon and Sturgill Simpson. Bottles of Ale-8-One even make an appearance!

Check out “Country Squire”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream