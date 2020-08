Remember months ago when it was announced the one and only Weird Al Yankovic would be playing Ted Nugent on an episode of the newly-rebooted Reno 911? Well, we have a clip and it’s everything you’d hope it would be!

For those not on Quibi, the episode centers on “Nugent’s” entry into political office– in a very Nugent-y way…

