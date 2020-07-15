COVID-19 has brought no end of creative– and often unexpected– cover songs from some of our favorite artists, but this one may be our new favorite!

Yonder Mountain String Band have often played this classic 1978 tune by The Buzzcocks in concert, but now have decided to do a video– recorded remotely, of course.

In a message on YouTube the band said: “The Buzzcocks were an amazing British punk band so if you don’t know them check them out. Here is one of our favorites of theirs. RIP Pete Shelley.”

Check out their fantastically fun version of “Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)”…

