Wolfgang Van Halen has branded himself Mammoth WVH, and released his debut solo single “Distance,” dedicated to his late father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen. The song arrived with a sentimental music video featuring a succession of home movies starring the father and son. Wolfgang had been working on his debut album for months before his father’s passing, and plays every instrument on the new track. Though his father’s untimely passing took a toll on his musical plans, the debut album from Mammoth WVH is still expected to be released in 2021.

Proceeds from the sale of the new single directly benefit The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, in support of underfunded school music programs. You can contribute by purchasing the track here.

Watch the new video for “Distance” from Mammoth WVH here!