Yesterday would have been Tom Petty‘s 70th birthday so some of his A-list friends and admirers are going to mark the occasion with a virtual celebration.

Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Bash will feature performances and appearances from frequent collaborator Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Kentucky’s Chris Stapleton, Beck, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Jackson Browne, Post Malone, The Killers, Jason Isbell, The Raconteurs, and many more. Petty’s long-time Heartbreakers band members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench will also participate.

Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Bash will start at 7 p.m. Eastern this Friday and will stream on Petty’s website as well as Amazon’s Twitch channel.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream