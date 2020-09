Voice actress and YouTube phenom Anna Brisbin (aka @Brizzy Voices) is back with another video to bring out your inner kid!

Nearly six years ago Brisbin used Blackalicious‘ “Alphabet Aerobics” to rap the alphabet as some of your favorite cartoon characters, resulting in over 22 million hits on her YouTube channel.

And now she’s back with a whole new roster of characters from A to Z…

And in case you missed it, here is the first one Brisbin did…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream