Walter Martin jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind his new album, The World At Night. The former co-founder of The Walkmen discusses writing much of the new record as a tribute to Stewart Lupton, his childhood friend who he would go on to start Jonathan Fire Eater with, more or less launching the NYC indie scene of the late 90s/early 00s. We also hear about his penchant for using animals, nature, and theatrics in his songs, writing “Do-Dilly-Do” for Missing Link (which grabbed a Golden Globe for Best Animated Movie), his commercial jingle work that stands as his day job, and what the 20th anniversary of The Walkmen looks like (“maybe we’ll get some sushi.”)

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.