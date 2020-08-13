Wang Chung’s Nick Felman spoke with Kyle Meredith about the band’s involvement in last month’s Back to the Basement fundraiser, which found several 80’s stars live streaming to raise funds for frontline workers. The duo also rewrote one of their biggest hits, as the now dubbed Everybody Stay Safe Tonight not only reflects the pandemic, but Feldman also says speaks to the BLM protests as well. The new wave legend also discusses how their songs have played well within films and television, last year’s Orchesography album and lets us know that there are more orchestral live shows planned, and says that their long awaited Clear Light Dark Matter compilations will finally be released starting later this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.