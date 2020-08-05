Washed Out’s Ernest Greene speaks with Kyle Meredith about Purple Noon, the chillwave legend’s fourth LP. Green discusses returning to traditional songwriting and his early sound, how sunsets play a part in the visual side, and making melodramatic 80s-style ballads with inspiration from The Cars classic Drive. The Georgia native also talks about the concept that threads throughout that touch on the affairs of love and how working with Sudan Archives on her most recent record gave him a way forward in his own writing. In fact, Greene lets us know that he’s consistently writing with other artists, a first for him, and plans to release a collection of ambient music in the future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.