Brandi Carlile is doing a six-night residency at the storied Ryman Auditorium and has been bringing out lots of friends to join her, like Tanya Tucker, Courtney Barnett and Sheryl Crow to name a few. But this particular collaboration with The War and Treaty on the 1967 Aretha Franklin gem “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” is something to behold!

