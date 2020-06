Kelsey Waldon was the first artist added to John Prine‘s Oh Boy label in fifteen years and often performed with him on the road. When the Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky, native released her album White Noise/White Lines album last year, it was easy to understand why.

Rolling Stone named her autobiographical “Kentucky, 1988” the best country song of 2019 and now Waldon has shared an accompanying video…

