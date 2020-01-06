That highly-anticipated Nirvana reunion happened yesterday at the Hollywood Palladium and, oh, to have been there! Joining Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic for the charity performance benefitting The Art of Elysium were some impressive friends– and even a family member. Standing in for the late Kurt Cobain on vocals and lead guitar were Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Beck on “Lithium”, “In Bloom” and “Been a Son”, before Grohl’s own daughter, Violet, came out to make dad proud with her rendition of “Heart-Shaped Box”. The reunion culminated with the band performing David Bowie‘s “The Man Who Sold the World”, just as the band originally did in 1994 for MTV Unplugged. Check out the video from Vinyl Villains…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream