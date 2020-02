The Highwomen made a surprise appearance at Brandi Carlile‘s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico Friday! The supergroup of Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby (minus the very-pregnant Maren Morris) was augmented by Sheryl Crow and Yola— not to mention the Hanseroth twins and a certain Jason Isbell as part of the backing band. Watch their stellar performance of “The Highwomen” recorded by Lauren Garner…

