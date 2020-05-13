Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about Saint Cloud, the new album that finds the singer-songwriter getting away from Out In the Storm’s rock sound and leaning into her rootsier upbringing. Crutchfield details how Lucinda Williams, Jason Molina, and the women of classic country leant a big influence to the record, how changing styles also changes how she writes, and the importance of places in her music. The Alabama-born artist also discusses her complicated relationship with the South when it comes to ideology and politics as well as being in a relationship with another artist when you know you’re writing songs about each other.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.