6-9 am: Mel Fisher
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
12 pm – 3 pm: Otis Junior
3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine
5 pm – Five O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.
6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…
Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests. Listen for a full hour of Taylor Swift.
7 – 10 pm: WFPK’s Music Mix
10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan
11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.