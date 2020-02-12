6-9 am: Duke

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 – 3 pm: Mel Fisher

1 pm – Mel’s Diner – featuring your requests around a theme. Today’s theme is “Teen Idols”. Who’s yours??

3 – 6 pm: Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – That song you love when no one’s watching…

6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…

Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests. Tonight’s guest is Blitz Vega.

7 – 10 pm: FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.