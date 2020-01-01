HAPPY NEW YEAR from all of us at WFPK!

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9 am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–BLUES OLD AND NEW (9 – 11 AM)

American Routes traces the musical DNA and psychic aura of the blues from its Delta roots to Chicago’s electric pioneers, across a patchwork of regional styles and modern day innovators. Featuring The Black Keys, Robert Finley and Luke Winslow-King

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2019 (11 am-Noon)

2019 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2019.

–WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY REVISITED with John Timmons (Noon – 3 pm)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? We’ll warm you up with some live music recorded at this summer’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday!

–NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS W/ Stacy Owen (3-5 pm)

Uplifting songs that inspire a new beginning. Listen for Van Morrison, Michael Kiwanuka, The Zombies and more!

–THE BAND 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (5 – 6 PM)

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled second album with classics “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “Rag Mama Rag,” a live bonus cut of “The Weight” and a brand new interview with Robbie Robertson, as well archival clips from Garth Hudson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko and Richard Manuel.

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

– Music with Otis Junior (7-10 PM)

–SIR MICROCOSM (10-11 pm)

11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.