6-9 am: Duke

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12 – 4 pm: Mel Fisher

1 pm – Mel’s Diner– featuring your requests around a theme.

3 pm – Louisville Leopard Percussionists stop by before their Big Gig this Sunday at The Brown Theater.

4 – 6 pm: Stacy Owen

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…

Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests.

7 – 10 pm: FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.