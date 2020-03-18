WFPK’S MENTAL HEALTH WEDNESDAYS – GATHER ‘ROUND THE RADIO AND LET US KNOW THE SONGS THAT HELP YOU AND OTHERS FEEL GOOD! CALL 502-814-9375!
6-9 am: Duke
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12 – 4 pm: Mel Fisher
4 – 6 pm: Stacy Owen
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…
Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests.
7 – 10 pm: FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior
10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.