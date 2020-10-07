Today is WFPK’s Mental Health Day – call us with a song that lifts you up, gives you hope, and helps you cope! 502-814-9375 or email us at studio@wfpk.org

6-9 am: Mel Fisher

9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons

11 am – Amanda Villaveces LMFT, Co-founder at Mental Health Lou, to discuss the Mental Wellness Summit.

12 pm – 3 pm: Otis Junior

1 pm – Geneva Robinson, Director of The Crisis and Information Center– Seven Counties Services

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

4:50 pm – Conversation with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James about mental health, healing, and Alice Coltrane

5 pm – an hour of music curated by Jim James

6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…

Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests. Listen for a full hour of Taylor Swift.

Tonight, Kyle Meredith speaks to singer/songwriter Liza Anne. Her new album explores the idea of falling in love while dealing with mental illness.

7 – 10 pm: WFPK’s Music Mix

10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan

11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.