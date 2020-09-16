Top 500 Albums of The 1980’s Countdown! Please support WFPK by becoming a member today and thanks! 502-814-6565
6-9 am: Mel Fisher
9 am – 12 pm: John Timmons
12 pm – 3 pm: Otis Junior
3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine
6 – 7 pm: Kyle Meredith With…
Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests. Listen for a full hour of Taylor Swift.
7 – 10 pm: WFPK’s Music Mix
10 – 11 pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan
11 – 12 am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.