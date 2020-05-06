Thanks to the coronavirus Weezer have had to delay the release of their next album, Van Weezer, but we do at least get a new track!

Complete with a video shot while the band’s been in quarantine like everyone else, they say “this one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers.”

Weezer even donated meals to feed health care workers. In a statement they said:

“In honor of the real heroes, the band has teamed up with Postmates to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients. Tonight, hero nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks thanks to Weezer, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines.

Now, rock out with their aptly named song, “Hero”…

