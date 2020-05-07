We know you’ve already been watching a lot of television while self-isolating at home, but we’re going to encourage you to make sure you’re watching The Simpsons this Sunday night at 9PM ET!

It seems Weezer will be appearing as a cover band called Sailor’s Delight. What do they cover? Music from Weezer’s Black Album and Pacific Daydream, naturally! They’ll even premiere a new song from the band’s forthcoming Van Weezer album called “Blue Dream”.

Even better? Check out their take on The Simpsons‘ theme song!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream