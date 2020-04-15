We’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about a relatively new band in town, and rightly so. The member lineup of WiiRMZ reads like a veterans’ who’s-who of the Louisville indie punk rock scene. After hearing tracks form their upcoming debut album, Faster Cheaper, we totally get what all the excitement has been about. John Timmons recently spoke with band member Brad White about the group, the new album and future plans. We’re happy to be able to share the video for Don’t Panic, the first single from the yet to be released album. Video production is by Aron Conaway at the Mammoth. Turn up the volume and enjoy!

Congratulations on the new album! How long has it been in the works?

We played a handful of local shows in 2019 before recording in October with Andy Myers in the End of an Ear recording studio. We did a blistering 8 hour session, primarily used first takes in order to keep it raw and unrefined. We had Jordan Forst of the band Adventure mixing it. We’ve been working with Jordan for years, he’s a rock and roll guru. David Wright was on the original recording, so when Chad Castetter came in on the project we added his parts. We kept some of David’s guitar lines, for which he is credited. The album was then mastered by Carl Saff in Chicago. We were sitting on it when Wes Allen of Core Sample records demanded the opportunity to release it.

The lineup of the band reads like a who’s who of the Louisville music scene. How about a quick rundown, and how did you all get together?

We really appreciate that John. Brian and Brad had Hot Wires in contract for TV syncs and wanted to work on something new. David Wright of Twin Sister Radio was playing in the band at the time. A casual conversation at Zbar, with Trophy Wives on hiatus, led to Billy Bisig joining the band. Chad Castetter came to every show saying “which ever of these guys drop out, I’m taking their spot.” When David left to pursue his other projects, Chad showed up for practice a few days later with the set memorized, total pro.

The album is loud, heavy and in your face punk rock. I think I blew a speaker listening to it. I had the volume cranked. Lyrically you seem to be taking on political and social issues. Who’s writing the songs?

The recording was intended to be listened to on 11. The concept of this band is exposing the brain worms that seem to have infested our political system. There is no lack of information to feel aggressive about and just write in response. We all contribute to the songs respectively. There is a healthy collaboration that typically starts with a riff to work out or a hook to maneuver around. Then it’s just creative process following a natural progression of trial and error, resulting in our final product. Everyone brings their own parts to the table, putting their signature on it.

With the world in a holding pattern, how and when do you see the album being released?

This holding pattern and time of uncertainty adds fuel to our fire. Now more than ever do we feel the relevancy of this album being based on our frustrations of society and how the governments handle situations.With that being said we are taking the holding pattern as an opportunity to release a few singles in ho pes to connect with those that are frustrated as well. We have vinyl pressed and ready on Core Sample Records and will be taking preorders in anticipation for when we can open the flood gates and bring these ear WiiRMZ to the masses live. Until then, be on the virtual lookout.