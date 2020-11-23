Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Adrianne Lenker is known as lead singer for the band Big Thief, but on her new solo release, songs, she strips it down to her voice, lovely guitar work and vivid songwriting.

Lenker wrote and recorded the songs in a one room cabin in the woods while waiting out the pandemic and mending a broken heart.

Songs also has a companion album of instrumentals. Both give us a glimpse of Adrianne Lenker’s essence.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

Listen to the full album:

