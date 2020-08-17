Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Alanis Morissette’s first release in 8 years, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, returns to the confessional writing style that defined her earlier work.

Mostly ballads, the songs are unflinching looks at Morissette’s breakdowns, addiction, insomnia, depression and motherhood, delivered in her unmistakable vocals.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is a piano-driven honest look at her life, and Alanis Morissette fills each song with emotion.

