He was a one hit wonder in the states, but in Europe, Marc Bolan, with his band T. Rex, was a 70’s superstar. Angelheaded Hipster honors the influential songwriter and features artists from Lucinda Williams to Kesha.

The tribute is the final project of producer Hal Willner, who sadly, died of complications from COVID-19 in April.

Angelheaded Hipster: A Tribute to Marc Bolan and T. Rex arrives at a moment the band is riding a new wave of appreciation. Bolin will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November with a documentary to follow that same month.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Album Details and Tracklist

Listen to the full album:

