Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

After two years worth of EPs and singles, which includes her breakthrough song “Coffee,” Beabadoobee has finally arrived with her debut album, Fake It Flowers.

Combining lo-fi bedroom pop and 90s’s slacker-grunge, the Fillipino-British artist recalls many of her influences, including Sonic Youth, Pavement, Veruca Salt, and Elliott Smith

Exploring her experiences with self-harm, childhood trauma, self-expression, and empowerment, Beabadoobee lays her soul bare on the 12 tracks that make up Fake It Flowers, creating one of the most powerful albums of the year.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out how you can become a member by clicking here!

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook

Listen to the full album:

