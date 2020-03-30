Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Maybe you’ve noticed that it’s been 5 years since Best Coast released an album, but it was an important time of self care before arriving to the new LP, Always Tomorrow.



Lead singer & songwriter Bethany Cosentino wrestled with writer’s block while deciding to go sober leaving her wondering what she still had to say. The songs that eventually came are some of the most raw and honest work the duo have produced yet.



At times recalling Joan Jett and 80’s era Fleetwood Mac, Cosentino and bandmate Bob Bruno proudly showcase their influences throughout, making the record sound familiar as you discover something new.



WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter