After releasing five discs worth of Sinatra covers, Bob Dylan has dropped his first album of new material since 2012 with this summer’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, an LP that carries Dylan as the first artist to land in the Top 40 in each of the last six decades.

Rough and Rowdy Ways finds the Nobel prize winning lyricist referencing the last century of history and pop culture throughout the songs, like a game show host who’s daring you to try to keep up, especially on the lead single, the 17-minute meditation, Murder Most Foul.

And while the mood stay somber and slow for the most part, Dylan does find time to echo the sentiment of the album with the rough and rowdy Goodbye Jimmie Reed, a juke joint romp that proves those dance moves we’ve seen on the last couple of tours are being put to good use.

