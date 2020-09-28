Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Conor Oberst and Co recorded the new Bright Eyes release before the pandemic, but it still suits this turbulent time and continued isolation.

Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was focuses on the death of Oberst’s brother as well as his recent divorce.

Bright Eyes’ Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was is dramatic, gloomy, and worth your attention.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook

Listen to the full album:

