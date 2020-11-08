Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

At age 71, Bruce Springsteen recorded his 20th release, Letter to You, in just five days, live in the studio with his E Street band.

The new songs feel more authentic and personal than his earlier work. It’s clear Springsteen is wrestling with mortality.

Letter to You looks at all Bruce Springsteen finds important in life, with the most rousing number celebrating the joys of performing with his band.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

Listen to the full album:

