While writing the new Car Seat Headrest album, Will Toledo challenged himself to listen to Top 40 pop music. As a result, the band heads in a new direction on Making a Door Less Open.

The songs grew out of an electronic side project, 1 Trait Danger, a collaboration with drummer Adrew Katz, which features Toledo’s alternative persona.

The amazing melodies, cool beats and trademark oddities on Making a Door Less Open, give Car Seat Headrest fans something deep to dive into.

Listen to the full album: