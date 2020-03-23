Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Early albums were grounded in roots music, but with the new release, Superstar, Caroline Rose solidifies her transition to pop singer. The concept album tells the story of an ambitious singer’s rapid rise, then fall from fame.

Rose pokes fun at stardom, but she’s been heralded as a star in the making. With the buoyant synth chords and funky bass line of songs like “Feel the Way I Want” it’s no wonder.

With great melodies and her sense of humor intact, Caroline Rose’s Superstar provides indie-pop gold and proves once again she’s a gifted songwriter.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter